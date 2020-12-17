Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket

Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

The left-armer, who arrived at the scene in a T20I game against England in June 2009, participated in 147 international fixtures in which he took 259 wickets.

He was part of the Pakistan squad which won the 2009 World T20I. However, his career faced a downward spiral when he was banned for five years over his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal during the tour of England in 2010.

Upon his return to the international side, Amir played a leading role in Pakistan’s formidable pace attack and helped the side won its maiden International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy title back in 2017.

The pacer retired from Test cricket citing workload reasons and has been participating in limited-overs format. The decision also came under strict criticism by several former players and legends.