PCB comments on Amir’s decision to retire from international cricket

Governing body says its pacer's personal decision

Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed that the organisation ‘respects’ pacer Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from the international game.

Amir said that he cannot play for Pakistan under the current team management and would announce his future in the coming days.

The governing body, in a press release, mentioned that the 28-year-old has informed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan that he has no intentions of being part of the Green Caps.

This is a personal decision of Mohammad Amir, which the PCB respects, and as such, will not make any further comment on this matter at this stage,” the statement read.

The left-armer, who arrived at the scene in a T20I game against England in June 2009, participated in 147 international fixtures in which he took 259 wickets.

