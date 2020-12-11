Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that the Green Caps were thinking about pulling out of the five-match tour of New Zealand because of strict quarantine rules.

The former Pakistan captain, while interacting with the media on Friday, said they gave thought on the matter but decided against it.

“We are the biggest stakeholders of the game and the show must go on,” the 46-year-old said. “We are doing the best we can to make sure that the matches are played so that international cricket and New Zealand also benefits from it. The Pakistan Cricket Board leadership were thinking about it but decided against it as we have already invested our time.”

He added that realistic thinking is required before making such decisions. “You have to think realistically that how much time you need to prepare for the games. It’s not just playing the matches. You have to give the best chance to yourself and the team for winning.”

Babar Azam-led side is scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests from December 18 against the Black Caps.

Several members of the visiting side were tested positive for coronavirus and the players underwent strict 14-day isolation period. They were restrained from taking part in practice sessions as well.

After being cleared from the pathogen, the Men in Green traveled to Queenstown where they are taking part in series of intra-squad matches as part of preparations for the fixtures.