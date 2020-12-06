Misbah-ul-Haq lauds Pakistan players’ ‘patience’ in New Zealand

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-haq has heaped praise on his players and staff members who are currently going through a 14-day isolation in New Zealand.

The 34-member squad of the Green Caps are going through a tough time on their tour where after a number of positive cases, players have been denied the chance to train by the local health authorities.

Misbah, in a press release on Pakistan Cricket Board’s website, praised players patience and sacrifice to make the tour successful.

“I want to compliment my players and the management team for their patience, sacrifices and the hardships,” he said. “Top professional athletes require a certain environment to prepare so that they can perform at the minimum expected levels. While we completely respect and understand the New Zealand Government Laws, there is no denying that the implementation of certain regulations has affected our athletes, both mentally and physically.

“Nonetheless, when we will leave the isolation facility in the next day or two, we will try to put all this behind us and focus on the challenge of facing New Zealand in both the formats. New Zealand are a formidable side in their conditions and their recent performances against the West Indies confirm why they are ranked second in Tests and just behind us in T20Is in sixth position.”

Pakistan will first face New Zealand in three T20Is starting from December 18 which will be followed by two Test matches.