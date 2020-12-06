Sunday, December 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq lauds Pakistan players’ ‘patience’ in New Zealand

Head coach admits developments on tour affected players physical, mentally

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Misbah-ul-Haq lauds Pakistan players’ ‘patience’ in New Zealand

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-haq has heaped praise on his players and staff members who are currently going through a 14-day isolation in New Zealand.

The 34-member squad of the Green Caps are going through a tough time on their tour where after a number of positive cases, players have been denied the chance to train by the local health authorities.

Misbah, in a press release on Pakistan Cricket Board’s website, praised players patience and sacrifice to make the tour successful.

“I want to compliment my players and the management team for their patience, sacrifices and the hardships,” he said. “Top professional athletes require a certain environment to prepare so that they can perform at the minimum expected levels. While we completely respect and understand the New Zealand Government Laws, there is no denying that the implementation of certain regulations has affected our athletes, both mentally and physically.

“Nonetheless, when we will leave the isolation facility in the next day or two, we will try to put all this behind us and focus on the challenge of facing New Zealand in both the formats. New Zealand are a formidable side in their conditions and their recent performances against the West Indies confirm why they are ranked second in Tests and just behind us in T20Is in sixth position.”

Pakistan will first face New Zealand in three T20Is starting from December 18 which will be followed by two Test matches.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Cricket Misbah-ul-Haq new zealand Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
Babar Azam welcomes presence of former captains in Pakistan team
Babar Azam welcomes presence of former captains in Pakistan team
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing 'personal emergency'
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing ‘personal emergency’
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
PCB bans domestic bowler for breaching Covid-19 protocols
PCB bans domestic bowler for breaching Covid-19 protocols
Shoaib Akhtar advices Babar Azam to show leadership qualities
Shoaib Akhtar advices Babar Azam to show leadership qualities
Watch: Manufacturing of world-famous cricket equipment in Sialkot
Watch: Manufacturing of world-famous cricket equipment in Sialkot
Challengers beat Dynamites in National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship
Challengers beat Dynamites in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Wasim reveals reason behind appointing Babar captain across all formats
Wasim reveals reason behind appointing Babar captain across all formats
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.