Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series

Pakistan’s head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that New Zealand won the three-match T20I series by making full use of their home conditions.

The former captain was quoted saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board in its press statement.

“It is disappointing to lose the T20I series against a well-settled New Zealand side, who utilised their resources and conditions to their advantage,” Misbah said. “We need to up skill and improve our individual and team performances, including in Tuesday’s match, and the sooner we get these sorted the better it will be in term of player confidences and team results as 2021 will not be any easier as we have two major events.”

Pakistan suffered a comprehensive nine-wicket win in the second game of the three-match series on Sunday. They will play the third fixture to avoid a sweep on Tuesday.