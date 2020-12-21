Monday, December 21, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series

Head coach calls for improvement in skills, performances

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that New Zealand won the three-match T20I series by making full use of their home conditions.

The former captain was quoted saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board in its press statement.

“It is disappointing to lose the T20I series against a well-settled New Zealand side, who utilised their resources and conditions to their advantage,” Misbah said. “We need to up skill and improve our individual and team performances, including in Tuesday’s match, and the sooner we get these sorted the better it will be in term of player confidences and team results as 2021 will not be any easier as we have two major events.”

Pakistan suffered a comprehensive nine-wicket win in the second game of the three-match series on Sunday. They will play the third fixture to avoid a sweep on Tuesday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Misbah-ul-Haq new zealand Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, New Zealand, Misbah-ul-Haq, Cricket, Misbah comments, Misbah-ul-Haq statements, New Zealand vs Pakistan, New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Afridi opens up on Amir's retirement decision from international cricket
Afridi opens up on Amir’s retirement decision from international cricket
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
Injury sidelines Dilbar Hussain from BBL 2020-21
Injury sidelines Dilbar Hussain from BBL 2020-21
New Zealand’s Latham warns Pakistan after West Indies rout
New Zealand’s Latham warns Pakistan after West Indies rout
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector of senior team
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector of senior team
Duffy, Seifert star as NZ down Pakistan in first T20I
Duffy, Seifert star as NZ down Pakistan in first T20I
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
Babar, Shan feature in Wisden’s Test Team of the Year
Babar, Shan feature in Wisden’s Test Team of the Year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.