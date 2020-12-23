Wednesday, December 23, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Misbah pins hopes on Babar’s return for Christchurch Test

Head coach says batsman's comeback will boost confidence

Posted: Dec 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Misbah pins hopes on Babar’s return for Christchurch Test

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq hopes star batsman Babar Azam will recover in time to take part in the second and final Test against New Zealand in Christchurch from 3rd January.

Babar, who was leading the Test side, suffered a thumb fracture before the tour got underway.

He was ruled out of the three-match T20I series and will miss the opening game of the two-match Test series in Mount Maunganui as well.

Misbah, who led the Green Caps to number one spot in Test rankings for the first time since its inception, gave updates on the talisman’s recovery.

“We are hopeful that Babar will be fit for second Test,” Misbah said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “He started gripping the bat today and practicing with a tennis ball. You can’t really predict much with injuries like that but I just hope he gets better in five or six days and he has about eight days or so to get ready, which would be a big boost for us.”

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been named the stand-in skipper for the series opener which gets underway on Saturday.

Babar Azam Cricket Misbah-ul-Haq new zealand Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES

Pakistan, New Zealand, Cricket, Misbah-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2020, NZvPAK 2nd Test 2020, Christchurch Test,
 

