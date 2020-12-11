Melbourne Stars brush aside Brisbane Heat in BBL 2020-21

Melbourne Stars got their Big Bash League 2020-21 campaign off to a winning start as they triumphed over Brisbane Heat by six wickets in their fixture in Canberra on Friday.

Chris Lynn’s side, being asked to bat first, were dismissed for just 125 thanks to a brilliant four-wicket haul by all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile.

He returned with superb figures of 4-10 in 3.5 overs.

For Brisbane, Tom Cooper top scored with 26 while Lynn and Max Bryant chipped in with their respective knocks of 20 each.

Melbourne-base side completed the run chase in 17.1 overs at the expense of four wickets with captain Glenn Maxwell and Hilton Cartwright scoring 46 runs each.

Jack Wood took two wickets for the Heat.