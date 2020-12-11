Friday, December 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Melbourne Stars brush aside Brisbane Heat in BBL 2020-21

Glenn Maxwell's register six-wicket win in Canberra

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Melbourne Stars brush aside Brisbane Heat in BBL 2020-21

Photo Courtesy: StarsBBL/Twitter

Melbourne Stars got their Big Bash League 2020-21 campaign off to a winning start as they triumphed over Brisbane Heat by six wickets in their fixture in Canberra on Friday.

Chris Lynn’s side, being asked to bat first, were dismissed for just 125 thanks to a brilliant four-wicket haul by all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile.

He returned with superb figures of 4-10 in 3.5 overs.

For Brisbane, Tom Cooper top scored with 26 while Lynn and Max Bryant chipped in with their respective knocks of 20 each.  

Melbourne-base side completed the run chase in 17.1 overs at the expense of four wickets with captain Glenn Maxwell and Hilton Cartwright scoring 46 runs each.

Jack Wood took two wickets for the Heat.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Big Bash League Brisbane Heat Cricket Melbourne Stars
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Big Bash League, Australia, Cricket, Melbourne Stars, Brisbane Heat, Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League 2020-21, BBL 2020-21, Big Bash League 2020-21, BHvMS, MSvBH, BBL10, big bash league 2020 21 squads, big bash league 2020 21 schedule, big bash league 2020 21 player list, big bash league 2020 schedule, big bash league 2020 start date, big bash 2020 21 squad, womens big bash league 2020 21, big bash league 2020 player list, big bash league 2020-21, big bash league 2020-21 squad, big bash league 2020-21 schedule, big bash league 2020-21 player list, big bash league 2020-21 teams squad, big bash league 2020-21 tickets, women's big bash league 2020-21, women's big bash league 2020-21 schedule, women's big bash league 2020-21 squad, men's big bash league 2020-21, kfc big bash league 2020-21
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
Pakistan recall Sarfaraz Ahmed for New Zealand T20Is
Pakistan recall Sarfaraz Ahmed for New Zealand T20Is
Watch: Manufacturing of world-famous cricket equipment in Sialkot
Watch: Manufacturing of world-famous cricket equipment in Sialkot
Mushtaq urges Pakistan to show mental toughness against New Zealand
Mushtaq urges Pakistan to show mental toughness against New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq lauds Pakistan players' ‘patience’ in New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq lauds Pakistan players’ ‘patience’ in New Zealand
PCB seeks details of coronavirus affected players from New Zealand
PCB seeks details of coronavirus affected players from New Zealand
England, South Africa first ODI cancelled after fresh coronavirus outbreak
England, South Africa first ODI cancelled after fresh coronavirus outbreak
Sarfaraz Ahmed was a very good leader, says Mickey Arthur
Sarfaraz Ahmed was a very good leader, says Mickey Arthur
Watch: Pakistan's Mohammad Amir takes five-wicket haul in LPL 2020
Watch: Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir takes five-wicket haul in LPL 2020
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.