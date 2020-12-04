LPL 2020: Dambulla Viiking, Jaffna Stallions register comfortable wins

Dambulla Viiking registered a five-wicket victory over Kandy Tuskers in their Lanka Premier League 2020 fixture on Thursday.

Tuskers posted 156-6 after electing to bat first as Kusal Mendis scored a half-century. His 55-run knock included four boundaries and two sixes.

He put on a 58-run partnership for the second wicket with Kusal Parera scoring 34-ball 41 with the help of five fours.

Kasun Rajitha and Malinda Pushpakumara bagged two wickets each for Dambulla.

A half-century by Angelo Parera anchored Viikings to victory with four balls to spare. He was the top scorer for the side with 67 off 49 balls after hitting five boundaries and three maximums.

He also put on a match-winning partnership of 79 for the fourth wicket with captain Dasun Shanaka (33 off 23).

Earlier, Galle Gladiators suffered another poor result as they slumped to a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Jaffna Stallions.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s side, electing to bat, made 170-6 as Danushka Gunathilaka scored 56 from 44 balls with seven boundaries to his name.

Chadwick Walton struck three sixes and a four on his way to 14-ball 31. Wanindu Hasaranga returned with figures of 2-29.

Opener Avishka Fernando powered the side over the line in 19.4 overs with a brilliant half-century.

Fernando scored 59-ball 84 which included seven fours and five sixes. He put on a 99-run stand for the second wicket with Minod Bhanuka who scored 40 off 26 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and a maximum.

Asitha Fernando bagged two wickets for the Gladiators.