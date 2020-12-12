LPL 2020: Colombo Kings down Dambulla Viiking in high-scoring fixture

Qais Ahmad’s all-round performance helped Colombo Kings register a six-wicket haul in their Lanka Premier League 2020 fixture against Dambulla Viiking in Hambantota on Saturday.

The final game of the round-robin stage proved to be a field day for the batsmen as 408 runs were scored on the night.

Viikings, being sent to bat, manged 203-3 as opener Niroshan Dickwella and Angelo Parera scored half-centuries.

Parera top-scored with 51-ball 74 which included seven boundaries and two maximums whereas Dickwella made 65 from 40 with the help of nine fours and a six.

Ahmad returned with figures of 2-23 in four overs.

With the bat in hand, Qais and Laurie Evans went on to score fifties as the Kings completed the run chase in 18.5 overs.

Evans struck 53 off 24 deliveries with the help of five boundaries and four sixes whereas Ahmed made an unbeaten 22-ball 50, which included two fours and five sixes.

Ashan Priyanjan chipped in with his 47-run knock which came off 28 balls with four boundaries and two sixes to his name.

The tournament enteres the knockout phase with the first semi-final to be played between Colombo Kings and Galle Gladiators on December 13.

Dambulla Viiking and Jaffna Stallions will contest the second semi-final on the following day at the same venue.