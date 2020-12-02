Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing ‘personal emergency’

Galle Gladiators captain made the announcement on social media

SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: Galle Gladiators/ Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said on Tuesday that he is returning home from Sri Lanka due to personal emergency.

The star all-rounder was in the island-nation where he was leading thee Galle Gladiators franchise in the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League.

The 40-year-old made the statement regarding his return on social media website Twitter.

The news will be a significant blow for the franchise who are already struggling in the competition as they are placed on the bottom of the table after three successive defeats.

Pakistan’s former T20I captain has scored 70 runs from three games in the tournament so far at an average of 23.33 with a half-century to his name.

Cricket
 
