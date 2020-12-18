Friday, December 18, 2020  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Live Blog: Pakistan bat against New Zealand in first T20I

Three-match series opener is being played in Auckland

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Live Blog: Pakistan bat against New Zealand in first T20I

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Stand up comedian Aatif Nawaz says there is plenty of cricket to be played.

WICKET: Pakistan slump to 20-4 in 4.1 overs. Scott Kugglejin into the act. He beats Haider Ali with bounce and the youngster has to make his way back for three.

WICKET: Duffy gets this third as veteran Mohammad Hafeez goes for a golden duck. He will be on a hat-tick the next ball. Pakistan 20-3 in four overs.

WICKET: What a debut the right-arm pacer is having. He sends Rizwan back to the pavilion for 17. Pakistan 20-2 in 3.5 overs

Its all happening here at the Eden Park. Duffy drops Rizwan and the wicketkeeper is nearly run out.

Former cricketer Tahir Khan is not pleased with the way Shafique performed on his debut.

WICKET: Abdullah Shafique goes for a duck on debut. His innings lasted just two balls. Pakistan 8-1 in 1.4 overs

Cricket journalist Aalia Rasheed shares her opinion on the team selection for today’s game.

The players are out in the centre. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and debutante Abdullah Shafique starting the proceedings.

Cricket fan Raafay Awan says the absence of key New Zealand players can help Pakistan start the tour on a winning note.

On the other, Imad Wasim turns 32 today. How much of a role will he play in today’s game?

Here are the playing XI of the two teams for the series opener

Pakistan XI : Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Blair Ticker

Shadab on captaining Pakistan for the first time: “Proud moment for me and my family. We’ll miss Babar but it’s a good opportunity for the rest to step up.”

Shadab Khan at the time of toss: “Looks a very good pitch. We want to put a [decent] score.”

News from the centre is that Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first.

All-rounder Shadab Khan will be making his captaincy debut as regular skipper Babar Azam has already been ruled out of the series after fracturing his thumb.

After a difficult start to the tour, the Men in Green are now finally ready to face the Black Caps.

Welcome to our live blog for the first T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan.

Cricket new zealand Pakistan
 
Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
Pakistan, New Zealand, Cricket, New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20, New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 live scores, New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 live streaming, New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20,
 

