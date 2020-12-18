Live Blog: Pakistan bat against New Zealand in first T20I

Stand up comedian Aatif Nawaz says there is plenty of cricket to be played.

Calm Down. Plenty of cricket yet to be played… #NZvPAK — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) December 18, 2020

WICKET: Pakistan slump to 20-4 in 4.1 overs. Scott Kugglejin into the act. He beats Haider Ali with bounce and the youngster has to make his way back for three.

WICKET: Duffy gets this third as veteran Mohammad Hafeez goes for a golden duck. He will be on a hat-tick the next ball. Pakistan 20-3 in four overs.

WICKET: What a debut the right-arm pacer is having. He sends Rizwan back to the pavilion for 17. Pakistan 20-2 in 3.5 overs

Its all happening here at the Eden Park. Duffy drops Rizwan and the wicketkeeper is nearly run out.

Former cricketer Tahir Khan is not pleased with the way Shafique performed on his debut.

face only 2 balls >#NZvPAK #PAKvNZ — Tahir khan (@imtahirkhan81) December 18, 2020

WICKET: Abdullah Shafique goes for a duck on debut. His innings lasted just two balls. Pakistan 8-1 in 1.4 overs

Cricket journalist Aalia Rasheed shares her opinion on the team selection for today’s game.

Brave decision to play Khusdil Shah in place of Iftikhar Ahmed. Good luck to our young captain @76Shadabkhan & all the members of the team. 👍🏼 #PAKvNZ — Aalia Rasheed (@aaliaaaliya) December 18, 2020

The players are out in the centre. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and debutante Abdullah Shafique starting the proceedings.

Cricket fan Raafay Awan says the absence of key New Zealand players can help Pakistan start the tour on a winning note.

New Zealand have rested their best players for the first T20 match, this will be Pakistan’s BEST chance to win today and they should not waste it. #NZvPak #PakvNZ pic.twitter.com/RjHcN36oOw — Cricfay (@raafayawan) December 18, 2020

On the other, Imad Wasim turns 32 today. How much of a role will he play in today’s game?

🏆 2017 ICC Champions Trophy champion

💥 Top-ranked T20I bowler from Pakistan

📈 Among the top five all-rounders in ICC ODI rankings



Happy birthday to @simadwasim 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/xzTFEQNK8m — ICC (@ICC) December 18, 2020

Here are the playing XI of the two teams for the series opener

Pakistan XI : Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Blair Ticker

Shadab on captaining Pakistan for the first time: “Proud moment for me and my family. We’ll miss Babar but it’s a good opportunity for the rest to step up.”

Shadab Khan at the time of toss: “Looks a very good pitch. We want to put a [decent] score.”

News from the centre is that Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first.

All-rounder Shadab Khan will be making his captaincy debut as regular skipper Babar Azam has already been ruled out of the series after fracturing his thumb.

After a difficult start to the tour, the Men in Green are now finally ready to face the Black Caps.

Welcome to our live blog for the first T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan.