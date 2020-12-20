Sunday, December 20, 2020  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1442
Live Blog: Hafeez steers Pakistan to 163-6 in second New Zealand T20I

Veteran all-rounder scores unbeaten 99 off 57 deliveries

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Live Blog: Hafeez steers Pakistan to 163-6 in second New Zealand T20I

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

What a performance this has been from Mohammad Hafeez. He remains unbeaten on 99 off 57 deliveries and anchors Pakistan to a defendable total of 163-6.

A fan shares a picture of the talismen

Pakistan cricketing legend Sana Mir heaps praise on Mohammad Hafeez’s fighting knock.

WICKET: Tim Southee completes his four-wicket haul as he gets Faheem Ashraf caught for four. Pakistan 133-6 in 17.5 overs.

Sports journalist Zainab Abbas raves on Mohammad Hafeez’s timing in today’s game

WICKET: Khushdil Shah is caught at the boundary for 14 off 20 balls. Pakistan 119-5 in 16 overs.

UPDATED: Pakistan will be looking to step up a gear in their scoring as they were 107-4 at the end of the 15th over with Mohammad Hafeez and Khushdil Shah at the crease.

Sports journalist Qadir Khawaja believes Hafeez’s experience is all that matters.

UPDATE: What a performance this has been from Mohammad Hafeez. He scores a crucial half-century with a maximum.

It’s all happening here. Hafeez gets dropped but is nearly run out. A much reprieve for the Green Caps

Veteran journalist Aalia Rasheed says Mohammad Hafeez has the role of being the leader at this stage.

Director of PTV Sports Dr. Nauman Niaz weighs in on Abdullah Shafique’s performance so far.

A Pakistan fan has an interesting question for Pakistan’s batting coach Younis Khan.

A cricket from India says Pakistan team can learn how to bat from Mohammad Hafeez.

A Pakistan team fan is clearly missing Babar Azam in today’s game.

WICKET: Captain Shadab Khan is caught for four off James Neesham’s bowling. Pakistan 56-4 in 8.2 overs.

UPDATE: Pakistan were 55-3 at the end of four overs with Mohammad Hafeez and captain Shadab Khan at the crease.

UPDATE: Pakistan cross the 50-run mark in 7.3 overs.

WICKET: Tim Southee gets his third as Mohammad Rizwan nicks the ball to Tim Seifert. Pakistan 33-3 in 5.4 overs.

Cricket journalist Shahid Hashmi believes inconsistent bounce has been the reason for Abdullah Shafique’s undoing in the series so far.

Sports enthusiast Raza Haidery is finding this game strikingly similar to the series opener in Auckland.

UPDATE: Pakistan were 27-2 at the end of four overs with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Hafeez at the crease.

WICKET: Abdullah Shafique’s nightmare campaign continues as he departs after getting caught and bowled for a duck by Tim Southee. Pakistan 16-2.

WICKET: Tim Southee gets his revenge for the six earlier as he gets Haider Ali caught out for eight. Pakistan 16-1.

Aggressive intent straight away from Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali.

Some fans are criticising the sport for its nature by looking at the New Zealand’s playing XI for today’s game.

Cricket journalist Sawera Pasha asks how Pakistan will fair against the New Zealand side which has brought back several of its key players for the game.

Luke Ronchi and Waqar Younis, who were part of the Pakistan Super League-winning franchise Islamabad United once, were seen interacting with each other ahead of the game.

Here are the lineup for today’s match.

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeperk), Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan (captain), Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

UPDATE: News coming from the centre is that Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat in Hamilton.

Pakistan’s top order collapsed dramatically as Jacob Duffy made a dream debut to his T20I career. Let’s see how the pace and bounce works this time around…

The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on the back of their five-wicket win in the opening game on Friday.

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the second T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hamilton.

