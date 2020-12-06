Sunday, December 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Lampard eyes ‘consistency’ after Chelsea take Premier League top spot

Blues beat Leeds to go one point clear of Spurs

Posted: Dec 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Lampard eyes ‘consistency’ after Chelsea take Premier League top spot

Photo Courtesy: Chelsea/ Twtitter

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes there is even more to come after the Blues moved top of the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Leeds on the night 2,000 fans returned to Stamford Bridge.

Lampard’s men had to bounce back after Patrick Bamford’s early opener against his former club.

But the home fans in attendance after the coronavirus-enforced absence got a glimpse of why the new-look Chelsea are now title contenders as goals from Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic extended their unbeaten run to 16 games.

Victory takes Lampard’s men—reinforced by a £220 million spending spree—a point clear of Tottenham and Liverpool, who are in action on Sunday at home to Arsenal and Wolves respectively.

“We are a (team in) progression,” said Lampard. “When you bring in new players and have young players, people moving to a new country, different city, different teammates, it takes time. I think there is more uplift in us.

“Whether it is this season we can get to real heights we want, we don’t know. It’s a long season. Consistency is our next challenge but we’re moving in the right direction.”

Defeat an ‘opportunity to learn’: Bielsa

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, talking after the match, said that there is something to learn, even in defeats. “Always defeats are an opportunity to learn something,” he said.

Leeds’ captain Liam Cooper agreed with his manager that the team is learning something new every week.

“We’re learning every single week,” said Cooper. “They are world-class players, sometimes teams have that extra bit of quality. We know we need to be better and we will be.”

