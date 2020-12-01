Tuesday, December 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Lahore Qalandars’ Dilbar Hussain to make Big Bash League return

Pacer excited to play for Melbourne Stars again

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Lahore Qalandars’ Dilbar Hussain to make Big Bash League return

Photo: AFP

Pakistan fast-bowler Dilbar Hussain will return to Australia’ Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Stars for the 2020-21 edition.

The franchise confirmed the development on its Twitter handle.

Hussain said that he was pleased on making his return to the side.

“I’m very happy to be coming back to the Melbourne Stars for the Big Bash,” the quick was quoted saying by the side on its website. “In the short time I was with the club last season I learnt so much. I’d like to thank David Hussey who was incredibly supportive and encouraged me to keep working on my craft.”

The 27-year-old played just a game in the previous edition in which he took the wicket of prolific South Africa batsman AB de Villiers.

He was part of this year’s Lahore Qalandars franchise which reached the final of the Pakistan Super League.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Big Bash League Cricket Dilbar Hussain LAHORE QALANDARS Melbourne Stars Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Dilbar Hussain, Lahore Qalandars, Cricket, Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League, Australia, Big Bash League 2020-21,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Babar Azam welcomes presence of former captains in Pakistan team
Babar Azam welcomes presence of former captains in Pakistan team
New Zealand confirms positive Covid-19 test of six Pakistan cricketers
New Zealand confirms positive Covid-19 test of six Pakistan cricketers
Football legend Diego Maradona passes away
Football legend Diego Maradona passes away
Challengers defeat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Challengers defeat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Investigation launched into Argentina football legend Diego Maradona's death
Investigation launched into Argentina football legend Diego Maradona’s death
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
Wasim Akram pulls out of LPL 2020 over mother's health...
Wasim Akram pulls out of LPL 2020 over mother’s health condition
New Zealand’s healthy ministry warns Pakistan after coronavirus protocol violation
New Zealand’s healthy ministry warns Pakistan after coronavirus protocol violation
Challengers beat Dynamites in National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship
Challengers beat Dynamites in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Saying goodbye to Diego Maradona, the Son of Naples
Saying goodbye to Diego Maradona, the Son of Naples
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.