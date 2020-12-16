Wednesday, December 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

La Liga: Real’s Zidane hails Benzema following Bilbao victory

Frenchman guides Los Blancos to 3-1 home win

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
La Liga: Real’s Zidane hails Benzema following Bilbao victory

Photo Courtesy: realmadrid/Twitter

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane called Karim Benzema as the best centre-forward in French history after the striker’s double took the side to 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao win in La Liga on Sunday.

Bilbao’s Ander Capa had cancelled out Toni Kroos’s thumping strike before Benzema, 32, struck twice late on, heading home a cross with 16 minutes remaining and finishing clinically in stoppage time from Luka Modric’s pass.

Afterwards Zidane had no hesitation in declaring Benzema as France’s best ever centre-forward, putting him at the top of a list that includes Thierry Henry, Kylian Mbappe, Jean-Pierre Papin and Just Fontaine.

“For me, he’s the best — it’s very clear,” said Zidane, the French midfield legend who won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 with Les Bleus.

“He’s proved it — he’s played at Real Madrid for a very long time, he has more than 500 appearances, all his goals… his record, all he’s accomplished here speaks for itself,” Zidane added.

Benzema arrived at Real Madrid from Lyon in 2009, but was long overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo until the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s move to Juventus in 2018.

On Saturday, Benzema’s 529th match for Real, he broke Roberto Carlos’s record for the most appearances by a non-Spanish player. Benzema is also their top scorer this season.

“He’s a more mature player these days,” said Zidane. “But he’s always shown that he’s not a pure nine, he doesn’t only think about scoring. That’s why I like him so much, I love him, he’s not only thinking about goals. He gets involved in the game, if he needs to pass to a teammate he’ll do it.”

Third-placed Madrid gained their fourth straight win in all competitions and are equal on 26 points with Real Sociedad, who face troubled Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, and city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Barca are nine points back but play one of their two games in hand in the hope of giving some momentum to what has been a miserable season so far.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Athletic Bilbao Football LA LIGA Real Madrid
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Real Madrid, Athletic Bilbao, Football, La Liga, Spain, La Liga 2020-21, Real Madrid vs Ahtletic Bilbao, Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, Real Madrid vs Ahtletic Bilbao 2020-21, Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid 2020-21, La Liga scores, La Liga highlights, La Liga results, La Liga points table, La Liga standings, La Liga odds, La Liga betting, La Liga scoreline,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Injury sidelines Dilbar Hussain from BBL 2020-21
Injury sidelines Dilbar Hussain from BBL 2020-21
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
Babar, Shan feature in Wisden’s Test Team of the Year
Babar, Shan feature in Wisden’s Test Team of the Year
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.