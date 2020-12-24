Thursday, December 24, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Williamson urges players to ‘reassess’ ahead of Pakistan Test series

Mount Maunganui hosts series opener on December 26

Posted: Dec 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Williamson urges players to ‘reassess’ ahead of Pakistan Test series

Photo: AFP

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has urged his players to ‘reassess’ ahead of the two-match Test series against Pakistan.

The Black Caps are heading into the fixtures on the back of a 2-0 sweep against West Indies in their last assignment in the five-day format.

The 30-year-old sat out of the opening game due to the birth of his daughter. The right-handed batsman made his return to the side in style as he smashed his career best score of 251.

The Tauranga-born player, while speaking with Stuff New Zealand, believes that understanding the conditions is important, especially while competing a team like Pakistan.

“It’s always mixed watching, though I had other things on my mind, which was great,” Williamson said. “You miss the guys when you’re used to playing with each other, but then it was really, really nice to see them play so well and work through a number of tough periods on a wicket that was sporting. It’s important that we reassess and see where we need to be on a new surface and against a strong side in Pakistan.”

Mount Maunganui plays host to the opening game of the two-match series from December 26.

