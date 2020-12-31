Thursday, December 31, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1442
Javeria Khan to lead Pakistan Women’s team on South Africa tour

Seventeen-member squad announced on Thursday

Posted: Dec 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: ICC

Top-order batter Javeria Khan will lead the Pakistan Women’s team on the upcoming tour of South Africa.

The 17-member squad of the Green Caps was announced on Thursday by the Pakistan Cricket Board in a press release.

Ayesha Zafar, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan and Nashra Sandhu made their way back to the national team for the tour which will consist of three ODIs and three T20Is, starting from January 20.

Chair of the national women selection committee Urooj Mumtaz said that the squad was selected after closely observing the players.

“The squad has been selected after closely observing the players in the recent High Performance and probables camps and the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship,” she said. “We have seen significant improvement over the last three months in the intent and mindset of the players and the team is shaping up well for the upcoming series. The squad is well balanced and possesses a good blend of youth and experience for what promises to be an exciting tour.”

Talking about the captain, Mumtaz believes that Javeria has the experience and knowledge of the game to lead the side on an important tour.

“Javeria Khan is an experienced campaigner and has the desired understanding of the game which is necessary to lead the national women’s team,” she said. “She has undertaken this responsibility in the past and I am certain she will rise to the occasion and inspire the players.”

Cricket Javeria Khan Pakistan Pakistan Women's Cricket Team South Africa
 
