Jaffna Stallions qualify for Lanka Premier League 2020 final

Side register 37-run win over Dambulla Viiking in semi-final

Photo: AFP

Jaffna Stallions qualified for the final of the Lanka Premier League 2020 with a 37-run win over Dambulla Viiking in the semi-final in Hambantota on Monday.

The side will meet Galle Gladiators in the final on Wednesday.

Stallions, being sent to bat first, made 165-9 on the back of a half-century by wicketkeeper-batsman Johnson Charles. He top-scored with 76 from 56 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and a six.

He put on a 68-run opening partnership with Avishka Fernando, who struck 26-ball 39 with two fours and four maximums.

For Dambulla, Malinda Pushpakumara bagged two wickets.

In reply, Viiking put on a futile resistance with the bat as they were dismissed for 128 in 19.1 overs.

Veteran campaigner Upul Tharanga played a rather surprising knock of 33 off 39 balls which included five boundaries whereas Niroshan Dickwella and Ramesh Mendis scored 29 and 26 respectively.

Wanindu Hasaranga returned with superb figures of 3-15 in four overs with a maiden to his name.

Cricket Dambulla Viiking Jaffna Stallions Lanka Premier League 2020 Sri Lanka
 
