Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Jaffna Stallions, Dambulla Viikings register wins in LPL 2020

Sides triumph over Kandy Tuskers, Colombo Kings respectively on Tuesday

Posted: Dec 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Jaffna Stallions, Dambulla Viikings register wins in LPL 2020

Photo Courtesy: OfficialSLC/Twitter

Jaffna Stallions triumphed over Kandy Tuskers while Dambulla Viikings defeated Colombo Kings in their respective round-robin stage matches during the inaugural edition Lanka Premier League fixtures in Hambantota on Tuesday.

Thisara Parera led from the front as Stallions registered a comfortable 54-run win over Tuskers.

His blistering knock of 28-ball 68 included five boundaries and as many sixes powered the Jaffna side, which elected to bat, to 185-8 while Dhananjaya de Silva made 61 off 38 deliveries with five fours and three maximums to his name.

Naveen-ul-Haq was the most successful bowlers for the Tuskers as he returned with figures of 3-44.

In reply, Kandy lost their entire batting lineup with just 131 on the board. Brendan Taylor top scored with 46 from 32 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes while Asela Gunaratne hit four boundaries on his way to 24-ball 31.

Left-arm pacer Usman Khan Shinwari registered figures of 3-17 while Parera returned with figures of 2-9 in 2.1 overs. Suranga Lakmal and Wanindu Hasaranga bagged two wickets each.  

Earlier in the day, Dasun Shanaka led the Viikings registered a 28-run win over the Kings.

The Dambulla side, electing to bat first, scored 175-9 on the back of captain Dasun Shanaka’s half-century. He made 56 off 34 balls with three boundaries and four maximums to his name.

All-rounder Samit Patel chipped in with his 27-ball 30 which came off three fours and a maximum.

Isuru Udana and Andre Russell bagged three wickets each for the Kings.

In reply, Colombo were dismissed for 147 in 18.4 overs as opener Laurie Evans was the only batsman to show any resistance. He smashed five boundaries and four sixes in his innings of 59 off 33 deliveries.

For the winning side, Samit Patel, Malinda Pushpakumara, Anwar Ali and Pulina Tharanga claimed two wickets each.

Colombo Kings Cricket Dambulla Viikings Jaffna Stallions Kandy Tuskers LPL 2020
 
