Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq

Two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) winners Islamabad United announced that they will not renew the contract of Misbah-ul-Haq as the franchise’s head coach.

United, in a statement on Thursday, said the decision was taken due to former captain and coach’s commitment with the national team and conflict of interest rules of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"ISLU will not be renewing Misbah's already expired head coach contract given his commitments with the National team. We thank him for his great contribution to ISLU. We wish him the very best of luck with the National Team."



“Misbah had previously been the captain of the two Islamabad United teams that had won the PSL in 2016 and 2018,” the statement read. “He was appointed as the Head Coach of Islamabad United in December 2019. Islamabad United would like to thank Misbah-ul-Haq for his association with the franchise and would like to wish him the best in his current role with the national side.”

Misbah said that he wishes to focus on the Pakistan Super League from a neutral point of view as the side will be taking part in back-to-back T20 World Cups.

“For anyone involved in Pakistan Cricket their national commitments should always be the priority, and for that I believe I will have to sacrifice my franchise commitments. I wish the best of luck to Islamabad United for PSL 6, and the foundation we have built in that franchise will hopefully be a ladder to success for them for this year and future PSL’s to come.”