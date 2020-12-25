Islamabad United appoints Johan Botha head coach for PSL 2021

Islamabad United has appointed Johan Botha as the head coach for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 edition.

The franchise announced the decision on Friday in a post on their Twitter account.

We are excited to announce @johan_botha as our new Head Coach.



He was part of #ISLU’s coaching staff in PSL 2 & has had great success in the CPL. Botha is delighted to be back at ISLU.



Welcome back to the #ISLUFamily 🙌🙌



PR: https://t.co/pi6geRIyCq#UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/3iz9IvuTLf — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) December 25, 2020

Botha replaced Misbah-ul-Haq whose contract was not renewed by the franchise.

“I am very happy to be back at Islamabad United, the franchise where I got my first taste of the PSL during the second edition,” said Botha while talking to the franchise. “Since then, I have had different experiences at the PSL as well as a range of coaching stints at various tournaments around the world.

“My plan is to bring all these experiences together and hopefully create another memorable PSL for Islamabad United.”

The 38-year-old has worked in the PSL before with the Karachi Kings franchise as their fielding coach.

Botha represented South Africa in five Tests, 78 ODIs and 40 T20Is where he collectively managed to score 893 runs and claimed 126 wickets.

He has also played 218 T20s in his career where he 1,990 runs and 165 wickets to his name.