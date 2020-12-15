Injury sidelines Dilbar Hussain from BBL 2020-21

Melbourne Stars pacer unavailable for several weeks of action
Melbourne Stars and Lahore Qalandars pacer Dilbar Hussain has been sidelined from the Big Bash League 2020-21 due to an injury.
The franchise made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.
Some disappointing news with Dilbar Hussain sidelined for 4-6 weeks with a moderate hamstring strain 😔— Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 15, 2020
He has a message for Stars fans and his supporters in Pakistan 💚🇵🇰
🤞 for a speedy recovery!#TeamGreen pic.twitter.com/IV1KYmzyiP
The 27-year-old from Faisalabad represented the Stars in two games in the ongoing edition in which he bagged three wickets at an average of 12.