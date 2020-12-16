Injury rules out New Zealand’s De Grandhomme from Pakistan Tests

New Zealand announced that all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has been ruled out of the two-match Test series against Pakistan due to an injury.

The announcement was made by the chief selector Gary Stead.

“Colin’s unfortunately going to be ruled out of the two Tests against Pakistan,” Stead said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “He’s got a stress reaction in his right foot; we haven’t at this stage been able to get him up to running stage and then ultimately bowling as well, so unfortunately for Colin, he’s out. Looking like, hopefully, a mid-January return to play in the Super Smash for him.”

The 34-year-old was not part of the Black Caps Test squad which recently swept West Indies 2-0. The hosts won both games by a margin of an innings.

Moreover, paceman Lockie Ferguson will also sit out of the T20I and Test series against the Men in Green as he is suffering from a partial stress fracture.