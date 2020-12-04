India beat Australia in T20I series opener

India registered a narrow 11-run win over Australia in the opening game of the three-match T20I series in Canberra on Friday.

The visitors now have a 1-0 lead with the second fixture to be played on Sunday.

Batting first, Virat Kohli’s side managed to post 161-7 with opener KL Rahul leading the way with a half-century.

His 51-run knock came from 40 deliveries which included five boundaries and a six.

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit five fours and a six on his way to a 23-ball 44.

For the home team, Moises Henriques was the standout bowler with figures of 3-22.

In reply, Australia kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 150-7 in their 20 overs.

Captain Aaron Finch top scored for the Kangaroos with 35 off 26 deliveries with five boundaries and a six to his name.

He put on an opening partnership of 56 with D’Arcy Short who made 38-ball 34 which included three boundaries.

Henriques hit 30 off 20 balls but it wasn’t enough for the side to win the game.

For the winning team, Yuzvendra Chahal and Thangarasu Natarajan claimed three wickets each.