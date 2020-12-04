Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

India beat Australia in T20I series opener

Men in Blue register 11-run triumph in Canberra

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
India beat Australia in T20I series opener

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

India registered a narrow 11-run win over Australia in the opening game of the three-match T20I series in Canberra on Friday.

The visitors now have a 1-0 lead with the second fixture to be played on Sunday.

Batting first, Virat Kohli’s side managed to post 161-7 with opener KL Rahul leading the way with a half-century.

His 51-run knock came from 40 deliveries which included five boundaries and a six.

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit five fours and a six on his way to a 23-ball 44.

For the home team, Moises Henriques was the standout bowler with figures of 3-22.

In reply, Australia kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 150-7 in their 20 overs.

Captain Aaron Finch top scored for the Kangaroos with 35 off 26 deliveries with five boundaries and a six to his name.

He put on an opening partnership of 56 with D’Arcy Short who made 38-ball 34 which included three boundaries.

Henriques hit 30 off 20 balls but it wasn’t enough for the side to win the game.

For the winning team, Yuzvendra Chahal and Thangarasu Natarajan claimed three wickets each.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Cricket India
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
India, Australia, Cricket, India vs Australia, Australia vs India 2020-21, Australia vs India, India vs Australia 2020-21, India tour of Australia 2020-21, India tour of Australia, Indian cricket team in Australia 2020-21, Indian cricket team in Australia,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Babar Azam welcomes presence of former captains in Pakistan team
Babar Azam welcomes presence of former captains in Pakistan team
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing 'personal emergency'
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing ‘personal emergency’
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
Challengers defeat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Challengers defeat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Investigation launched into Argentina football legend Diego Maradona's death
Investigation launched into Argentina football legend Diego Maradona’s death
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
PCB bans domestic bowler for breaching Covid-19 protocols
PCB bans domestic bowler for breaching Covid-19 protocols
Challengers beat Dynamites in National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship
Challengers beat Dynamites in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.