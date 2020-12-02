India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia

India registered a 13-run win over Australia in the third and final ODI in Canberra on Wednesday.

It proved to be a consolation win for the Virat Kohli’s side which had already lost the first two games in the series.

An unbeaten 92-run knock by Hardik Pandya and half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and captain Virat Kohli’s helped visitors post a competitive total of 302-5.

Ashton Agar was the pick of the Kangaroos bowlers as he returned with figures of 2-44 in 10 overs.

In reply, Kangaroos kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 289 in 49.3 overs.

Captain Aaron Finch top scored with 82-ball 75 which came off seven boundaries and three maximums.

Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey chipped in with their respective knocks of 59 and 38.

Shardul Thakur was the standout performer with the ball as he took three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Thangarasu Natarajan bagged two wickets each.