Saturday, December 26, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Imam-ul-Haq ruled out of New Zealand Test series: reports

Batsman is recovering from a thumb fracture

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Imam-ul-Haq ruled out of New Zealand Test series: reports

Photo: AFP

Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq has been reportedly ruled out of the ongoing two-match Test series against New Zealand.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the 25-year-old will return to Pakistan from New Zealand. He will undergo a resting period before returning in the national team squad for the fixtures against South Africa in late January.

On the other hand, skipper Azam will stay in New Zealand where he is taking part in regular practice session as part of his recovery process. 

However, he is doubtful for the second and final Test which will begin in Christchurch from January 3. The final decision of his inclusion will be taken at a later date.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Imam-ul-Haq new zealand Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pakistan, cricket, imam-ul-haq, new zealand, south africa, pakistan vs new zealand 2020-21, new zealand vs pakistan 2020-21,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq
Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq
PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced
PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced
New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series
New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series
Shahid Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 League
Shahid Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 League
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win
Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.