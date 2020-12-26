Imam-ul-Haq ruled out of New Zealand Test series: reports

Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq has been reportedly ruled out of the ongoing two-match Test series against New Zealand.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the 25-year-old will return to Pakistan from New Zealand. He will undergo a resting period before returning in the national team squad for the fixtures against South Africa in late January.

On the other hand, skipper Azam will stay in New Zealand where he is taking part in regular practice session as part of his recovery process.

However, he is doubtful for the second and final Test which will begin in Christchurch from January 3. The final decision of his inclusion will be taken at a later date.