Saturday, December 26, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Imad Wasim excited on Big Bash League 2020-21 participation

All-rounder to represent Melbourne Renegades in T20 extravaganza

Posted: Dec 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Imad Wasim excited on Big Bash League 2020-21 participation

Photo: AFP

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim is relishing the prospect of taking part in the ongoing Big Bash League 2020-21.

The 32-year-old, who will represent Melbourne Renegades, said that he is “ready” to compete in the 20-over extravaganza on Twitter.

The Swansea-born recently led Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League title this year.

He scored 158 runs from 11 games at an average of 39.50 with a half-century to his name and also claimed seven wickets at an average of 32.14.

Big Bash League Cricket imad wasim Melbourne Renegades Pakistan
 
