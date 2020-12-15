ICC unveils schedule for 2022 Women’s World Cup

The International Cricket Council announced the schedule for the 2022 edition of the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand on Tuesday.

The eight-team competition will see 31 matches being contested from March 4 till April 3 across six cities namely Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India have booked their places in the tournament whereas three teams are yet to qualify for the pinnacle event.

The qualification tournament will be played from June 26 till July 10 in Sri Lanka next year.

The tournament begins with the group stage which takes place from March 4 till March 27 whereas the semi-finals will be played from March 30 to March 31.

The final will be played on April 3.