Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

ICC unveils schedule for 2022 Women’s World Cup

Tournament will be played from March 4 till April 3

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
ICC unveils schedule for 2022 Women’s World Cup

File Photo: AFP

The International Cricket Council announced the schedule for the 2022 edition of the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand on Tuesday.

The eight-team competition will see 31 matches being contested from March 4 till April 3 across six cities namely Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India have booked their places in the tournament whereas three teams are yet to qualify for the pinnacle event.

The qualification tournament will be played from June 26 till July 10 in Sri Lanka next year.

The tournament begins with the group stage which takes place from March 4 till March 27 whereas the semi-finals will be played from March 30 to March 31.

The final will be played on April 3.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ICC, Women's Cricket World Cup, International Cricket Council, New Zealand, New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa, India ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 schedule, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 teams, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 squads,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Pakistan's Haris Rauf to make Big Bash League return
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf to make Big Bash League return
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
Watch: Pakistan's Mohammad Amir takes five-wicket haul in LPL 2020
Watch: Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir takes five-wicket haul in LPL 2020
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.