Monday, December 28, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Hafeez weighs in on Amir’s international cricket retirement decision

Veteran all-rounder gives his take on shocking retirement call

Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Hafeez weighs in on Amir’s international cricket retirement decision

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said that Mohammad Amir’s choice to retire from international cricket must be respected.

He made the remarks while speaking exclusively in Samaa TV program Sports Action. 

“I won’t comment on Amir’s decision to retire from the game,” the Lahore-born cricketer said. “But it should be up to the players themselves if they want to play for Pakistan or not.”

The left-arm pacer announced earlier that he was bidding farewell to international cricket citing mistreatment and discrimination from bowling coach Waqar Younis as the reason.

Amir’s decision was met with criticism from fans and former cricketers.

