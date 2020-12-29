Tuesday, December 29, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Hafeez credits power-hitting skills for success as batsman

Veteran campaigner urges teammates to follow suit

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Hafeez credits power-hitting skills for success as batsman

Photo: AFP

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez credited power-hitting ability for his success as a batsman in 2020.

The 40-year-old ended the year as the highest run-getter in T20I cricket with 415 runs from eight innings in 10 games at an average of 83. He scored four half-centuries.

The Lahore Qalandars’ star batsman, while speaking exclusively on Samaa TV program Sports Action, said that its necessary for batsmen in the modern-day game to play with aggressive intent.

“There are special requirements which need to be met as time evolves,” he said. “The situation was different when I made my debut in 2003 as compared to 2010. I believe its important for Pakistan batsmen adapt to power-hitting techniques as teams like India, Australia and England score totals of 300-325 as their batsman are able to hit the ball with power.”

Hafeez added that Pakistan players score runs on the deliveries on which the other teams try to hit boundaries.

Hafeez went on to say that he feared of staying behind if he did not adapt to the new style of batting. “I changed my batting style and I am striving to make my teammates get on the same page. It’s upto them as to when they would follow my advice but its very important to work on that area as it covers the 40-run difference in the scorecard.”

