Thursday, December 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Graeme Smith ‘pleased’ as international cricket returns to Pakistan

South Africa scheduled to tour Pakistan in January

Posted: Dec 10, 2020
Photo: AFP

The former Proteas batsman Graeme Smith is glad that international cricket is returning to Pakistan as South Africa confirmed that they will tour the country after 14 years.

“It’s pleasing to see so many countries making a return to Pakistan – a proud, cricket-loving nation,” the 39-year-old was quoted saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board press release.

“Cricket South Africa is delighted to be counted among them. As someone who has toured the country on more than one occasion back in my playing days, I know how much passion the people of Pakistan have for the game as well as the love and support that the Proteas enjoy there as a team.”

The former batsman also thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board for their hospitality towards the security team which visited the country earlier this year.

He added that their delegation, in its findings and suggestions, has highlighted that the team’s needs will be met whereas the safety of the visiting players will be the top priority.

South Africa are scheduled to play two Test and three T20Is on the tour starting January next year.






 

 
 

 

