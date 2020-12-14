Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final

Galle Gladiators secured their place in the final of the Lanka Premier League 2020 with a two-wicket win over Colombo Kings in the first semi-final in Hambantota on Sunday.

Kings, being sent to bat first, made 150-9 on the back of a half-century by Daniel Bell-Drummond. He made 70 off 53 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes.

Lakshan Sandakan was the pick of Gladiators bowlers as he returned with figures of 3-32 in four overs whereas Nuwan Thushara and Dhananjaya Lakshan took two wickets each.

The Galle side were troubled by a mini-collapse but held their nerve to complete the run chase on the penultimate delivery.

Captain Bhanuka Rajapaksa was the top scorer with 17-ball 33 with three boundaries and two maximums to his name whereas Lakshan scored an unbeaten 31-run knock came off 23 balls and included two fours and a six.

For Colombo, Ashan Priyanjan took two wickets.

Gladiators will play the final against the winners of the second semi-final between Dambulla Viiking and Jaffna Stallions on December 16.