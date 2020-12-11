Friday, December 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Galle Gladiators, Colombo Kings secure victories in LPL 2020

Sides register wins against Kandy Tuskers, Jaffna Stallions on Thursday

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Galle Gladiators, Colombo Kings secure victories in LPL 2020

Photo Courtesy: OfficialSLC/Twitter

Galle Gladiators and Colombo Kings registered victories in their Lanka Premier League 2020 fixtures in Hambantota on Thursday.

Gladiators triumphed over Kandy Tuskers by nine wickets.

The Galle side put on a disciplined bowling performance to dismiss the Tuskers for 126 in 19.1 overs.

Mohammad Amir, Nuwan Thushara, Dhananjaya Lakshan and Sahan Arachchige bagged two wickets each.

Kusal Medis was the only batsman who provided some resistance to the Gladiators bowlers as he scored 42-ball 68 with the help of six fours and four maximums.

Danushka Gunathilaka’s half-century anchored the side to victory in 17 overs. He hit 12 boundaries and four sixes on his way to an unbeaten 66-ball 94.

Moreover, an unbeaten century helped Colombo Kings triumph over Jaffna Stallions by six runs.

The Kings, being sent to bat first, finished at 173-4 with the opening batsman scoring 108 from 65 balls with nine boundaries and five sixes to his name.

Suranga Lakmal and Wanindu Hasaranga took a wicket each.

A three-wicket haul by Andre Russell helped the side restrict the Stallions to 167-6.

Charith Asalanka hit four boundaries as he top-scored with 27-ball 32 while veteran campaigner Shoaib Malik played a cautious 29-run knock which came from 28 balls and included two fours.

Tom Moores and Hasaranga made 23 runs each whereas captain Thisara Parera scored chipped in with his 22.

The West Indies all-rounder returned was the pick of the bowlers for the Kings with his figures of 3-46.

Colombo Kings Cricket Galle Gladiators Jaffna Stallions Kandy Tuskers LPL 2020 Sri Lanka
 
