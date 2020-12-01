Tuesday, December 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Motorsport

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton tests Covid-19 positive

Mercedes driver is now in isolation under health guidelines

Posted: Dec 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton tests Covid-19 positive

Photo: AFP

World champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, Formula One’s governing body FIA announced Tuesday.

“In accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain he (Hamilton) is now isolating,” said an FIA statement. “The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this weekend’s event.”

Hamilton, who on Sunday won the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of back-to-back races in the Gulf state, has already secured a record-equalling seventh world championship this season.

“He woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive,” a statement from Hamilton’s Mercedes team said.

“Lewis therefore took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest. Lewis is now isolating in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain. Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him its very best wishes for a swift recovery.”

Mercedes added that Hamilton had been tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time as part of the sport’s strict anti-virus protocols, the last of which was on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain circuit.

Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas were having to “live like hermits” earlier this season to avoid Covid-19, revealed Mercedes boss Toto Wolff after the team recorded two positive cases at the Eifel Grand Prix in Germany in October.

Wolff said both drivers were confined to their rooms. “They are the most restricted of the whole group, of the whole team,” he said.

“It’s certainly not a great situation for them because you need almost to live like a hermit -– and that is what they are doing.

“They are at home, they are not going out for dinners and they are not meeting other people. When we do de-briefs, by Zoom or Microsoft Teams, they are not sitting with their engineers in the room.”

