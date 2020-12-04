Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have shortlisted five Pakistan cricketers for its men and women’s ODI XI teams of the decade.

Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq was nominated as a batsman whereas all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and former spinner Saeed Ajmal have also made it to the list.

From the women’s side, former captain Sana Mir is nominated in the team as an all-rounder whereas batter Javeria Khan has been shortlisted as well.

Misbah, who led Pakistan to the number one position in the ICC Test rankings for the first time in the team’s history, has also been nominated in the Spirit of Cricket category.

The teams of the decade will be announced as ICC honours the player achievements in the 50-over format.