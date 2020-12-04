Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade

Prominent names from the Green Caps shortlisted in ODI format

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have shortlisted five Pakistan cricketers for its men and women’s ODI XI teams of the decade.

Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq was nominated as a batsman whereas all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and former spinner Saeed Ajmal have also made it to the list.

From the women’s side, former captain Sana Mir is nominated in the team as an all-rounder whereas batter Javeria Khan has been shortlisted as well.

Misbah, who led Pakistan to the number one position in the ICC Test rankings for the first time in the team’s history, has also been nominated in the Spirit of Cricket category.

The teams of the decade will be announced as ICC honours the player achievements in the 50-over format.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket ICC Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, ICC, ICC Awards of the Decade, ICC Men's ODI XI of the Decade, ICC Women's ODI XI of the Decade, ICC Awards of the Decade 2020,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Babar Azam welcomes presence of former captains in Pakistan team
Babar Azam welcomes presence of former captains in Pakistan team
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing 'personal emergency'
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing ‘personal emergency’
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
Challengers defeat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Challengers defeat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Investigation launched into Argentina football legend Diego Maradona's death
Investigation launched into Argentina football legend Diego Maradona’s death
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
PCB bans domestic bowler for breaching Covid-19 protocols
PCB bans domestic bowler for breaching Covid-19 protocols
Challengers beat Dynamites in National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship
Challengers beat Dynamites in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Wasim reveals reason behind appointing Babar captain across all formats
Wasim reveals reason behind appointing Babar captain across all formats
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.