Friday, December 25, 2020  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

First Test preview: Pakistan, New Zealand clash for early dominance

Series opener to begin from Saturday in Mount Maunganui

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
First Test preview: Pakistan, New Zealand clash for early dominance

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ PCB

New Zealand start their last push to make the World Test championship final on Saturday in the first Test against an injury-hit Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The Black Caps are full of confidence coming off a comprehensive 2-0 series win against the West Indies and need to produce a similar result in the two Pakistan Tests.

India and Australia head New Zealand on the Test championship ladder but if India continue to struggle and New Zealand sweep the series against an under-strength Pakistan, it could be enough to see the Black Caps at Lord’s for the final in June.

But captain Kane Williamson, who missed the second Test against the West Indies to be with his wife for the birth of their first child, refuses to look at the big picture.

“I think the context of that (Test championship) is great for the game in general, but our focus, as it was in the last couple of Tests, is to basically start again and adapt to the conditions that we’re going to have,” he said. “So its coming back to those basics for us and basically playing what is in front of us rather than getting too carried away with potential eventual things, who knows?”

Pakistan’s preparations were hit this week with Shadab Khan ruled out with a thigh injury to join Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq on the sidelines.

Coach Misbah-ul-Haq said he was “confident and optimistic” other players would step up, but the odds are stacked against the tourists.

They rank seventh in the world while New Zealand are equal on points with Australia at the top.

New Zealand present a settled line up with the only question over whether they will play spinner Mitchell Santner or all-rounder in Daryl Mitchell.

Ross Taylor is assured of starting at number three, which will make him the most capped New Zealand player with 438 appearances across all three formats.

But he has struggled of late with an average of 18.3 over his past 10 innings which is not good enough for a specialist batsman particularly with form batsmen Will Young and Devon Conway waiting in the wings.

Henry Nicholls faced similar pressure in the middle order going into the West Indies series but secured his place for the near future when he produced a capable 174 in the second West Indies Test.

The Bay Oval ground is expected to produce a lively green New Zealand wicket which will suit the New Zealand attack of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson, but stand-in Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said it could also benefit his side.

“It doesn’t matter if (the pitch) has grass on it. The grass is the same for us as it is for the New Zealand side. It all depends on hard work. Whoever does the hard work is going to get the result,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket new zealand Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Afridi opens up on Amir's retirement decision from international cricket
Afridi opens up on Amir’s retirement decision from international cricket
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector of senior team
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector of senior team
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
Shahid Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 League
Shahid Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 League
Duffy, Seifert star as NZ down Pakistan in first T20I
Duffy, Seifert star as NZ down Pakistan in first T20I
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
New Zealand drub Pakistan in second T20I to win series
New Zealand drub Pakistan in second T20I to win series
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.