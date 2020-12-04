Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

First South Africa-England ODI postponed after positive Covid-19 test

Decision taken after Proteas players was diagnosed for pathogen

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
First South Africa-England ODI postponed after positive Covid-19 test

Photo Courtesy: ICC

The opening game of the three-match ODI series between South Africa and world champions England in Cape Town on Friday was postponed after a Proteas player was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Cricket South Africa made the announcement just over an hour before the day-night match was due to start.

According to a statement from Cricket South Africa and the England and Wales Cricket Board, the unidentified South African player’s positive status emerged from tests conducted after his team’s final scheduled practice on Thursday.

The statement said the postponement was “in the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials and all involved in the match.”

The first match will now be a day-game in Paarl on Sunday, when the second match was scheduled.

The second match will be a day-night game at Newlands on Monday, with the series concluding as scheduled with another day-night match at Newlands on Wednesday.

The series forms part of the International Cricket Council’s World Cup Super League.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Cricket England South Africa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
England, South Africa, Cricket, Coronavirus, England vs South Africa, England cricket team in South Africa 2020, England cricket team in South Africa, South Africa vs England, South Africa vs England 2020, England tour of South Africa, England tour of South Africa 2020,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Babar Azam welcomes presence of former captains in Pakistan team
Babar Azam welcomes presence of former captains in Pakistan team
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing 'personal emergency'
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing ‘personal emergency’
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
Challengers defeat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Challengers defeat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Investigation launched into Argentina football legend Diego Maradona's death
Investigation launched into Argentina football legend Diego Maradona’s death
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
PCB bans domestic bowler for breaching Covid-19 protocols
PCB bans domestic bowler for breaching Covid-19 protocols
Challengers beat Dynamites in National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship
Challengers beat Dynamites in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.