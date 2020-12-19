Fawad, Rohail’s outstanding centuries flatten New Zealand A

Centuries from Fawad Ali and Rohail Nazir put Pakistan Shaheens on top in the four-day match against New Zealand A in Whangarei.

The visitors started day three at their overnight score of 15-1 and were reduced to 64-4.

But from there on, it was all Fawad and Rohail’s show as the duo put on 215 runs for the fifth-wicket partnership and Pakistan Shaheens ended the day with the score of 318-9.

Fawad was the top scorer on the day with 139 off 233 balls, which included 11 fours whereas Rohail scored 100 off 164 balls with the help of 11 boundaries.

For the home team, pacer Matt Henry was the standout performer as he claimed figures of 5-52 in 24 overs.

He was well supported by pacer Michael Rae who finished the day with the figures of 3-75 in 17 overs.

Shaheens now have a 286-run lead over New Zealand A with only one day of the match left to be played.