Saturday, December 19, 2020  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Fawad, Rohail’s outstanding centuries flatten New Zealand A

Pakistan Shaheens finish day three with 286-run lead

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Fawad, Rohail’s outstanding centuries flatten New Zealand A

Photo: AFP

Centuries from Fawad Ali and Rohail Nazir put Pakistan Shaheens on top in the four-day match against New Zealand A in Whangarei.

The visitors started day three at their overnight score of 15-1 and were reduced to 64-4.

But from there on, it was all Fawad and Rohail’s show as the duo put on 215 runs for the fifth-wicket partnership and Pakistan Shaheens ended the day with the score of 318-9.

Fawad was the top scorer on the day with 139 off 233 balls, which included 11 fours whereas Rohail scored 100 off 164 balls with the help of 11 boundaries.

For the home team, pacer Matt Henry was the standout performer as he claimed figures of 5-52 in 24 overs.

He was well supported by pacer Michael Rae who finished the day with the figures of 3-75 in 17 overs.

Shaheens now have a 286-run lead over New Zealand A with only one day of the match left to be played.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket fawad alam new zealand Pakistan Rohail Nazir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Afridi opens up on Amir's retirement decision from international cricket
Afridi opens up on Amir’s retirement decision from international cricket
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Injury sidelines Dilbar Hussain from BBL 2020-21
Injury sidelines Dilbar Hussain from BBL 2020-21
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
New Zealand’s Latham warns Pakistan after West Indies rout
New Zealand’s Latham warns Pakistan after West Indies rout
Duffy, Seifert star as NZ down Pakistan in first T20I
Duffy, Seifert star as NZ down Pakistan in first T20I
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.