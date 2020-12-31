Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration

Star batsman Fawad Alam has revealed that his celebration after scoring a much-awaited Test century was for Azhar Ali.

The left-hander produced a unique celebration style after scoring a century in the second innings of the first Test against the Black Caps, which was his first in more than 4,000 days.

In a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board on their Twitter account, Alam revealed that he celebrated in such a manner on the request of Azhar Ali.

“During a four-day match that we played earlier on the tour, Azhar asked me to celebrate in such a manner if I score a century in the first Test,” he said. “So once I reached that milestone, I celebrated in that manner for him.”

Talking about the team’s heartbreaking defeat, the Karachi-born middle-order batsman believes that everyone did their best but it was not enough.

“I know that all you can do is give your best because the result is in the hands of the Almighty,” he said. “I don’t believe it’s like that other didn’t give their best. We all did but sometimes, things do not go the way you anticipate.”