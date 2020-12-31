Fakhar Zaman parts ways with Lahore Qaladars

Explosive opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has revealed that he will not play for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 edition.

The left-handed batsman, in a post on his Twitter account late on Wednesday evening, confirmed the development.

Thank you @lahoreqalandars for the last 4 memorable seasons. You’ve played a huge role in my career by providing me an opportunity to showcase my skills.

Looking forward to a new challenge in the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/sDC7CnanHD — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) December 30, 2020

Zaman left Qalandars after playing 40 matches where he managed to score 1064 runs at an average of 26.60, which included seven half-centuries.

He is now expected to be one of the hottest pick in the draft process for the PSL sixth edition, which will take place in January in Lahore.

The 30-year-old is a renowned name in the cricketing world for his hard hitting and has already represented Pakistan in three Tests, 47 ODIs and 40 T20Is in his career where he has managed to score 2,990 runs, which included four centuries and 19 fifties.

Zaman is also the only Pakistan batsman who has managed to score a double-hundred in a limited-overs contest.