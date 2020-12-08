Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Cricket

England cricketer Ben Stokes’ father passes away

Ged Stokes was suffering from brain cancer

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
England cricketer Ben Stokes’ father passes away

Photo Courtesy: TheRFL/Twitter

England cricketer Ben Stokes’ father Ged Stokes passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65. He had been battling brain cancer.

Stokes, who played rugby league in England in the 1980s and returned as a coach, was diagnosed with the disease in January.

The Rugby Football League said on Twitter: “We are saddened to learn that Ged Stokes has passed away. Ged was a New Zealand international who became a fine servant to the British game with his work in rugby league across Cumbria. The RFL sends its condolences to the Stokes family. Rest in Peace, Ged.”

New Zealand-born Ben Stokes missed most of England’s summer Test series in Pakistan after returning to Christchurch to be with his father.

However, he played in all three T20I matches on England’s tour of South Africa. He was rested for the ODIs, which were scrapped over coronavirus concerns.

Workington rugby league club said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we learn that our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away.

“Ged is written into the fabric of Town history and will be sadly missed.”

Whitehaven also said they were “deeply saddened” by the death of a figure who was “a major part of Cumbrian rugby league”.

