Saturday, December 26, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Dean Jones remembered during second Australia-India Test

Family members, players pay tribute to cricket legend

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Dean Jones remembered during second Australia-India Test

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

A riveting tribute was paid to former Australia cricketer Dean Jones during the opening day of the second Australia-India Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Jones, the father of two, who played regularly for Victoria and Australia at the MCG, passed away on September 24 in Mumbai.

During the tea break of the opening day’s play, Jones’ wife Jane accompanied with daughters Augusta and Phoebe along with cricketing legend Allan Border placed the late great cricketer’s cap, sunglasses and bat on the stumps.

Several Australia players took the field with Zinc on their lips and cheeks as symbolic to the former cricketer along with several fans which held banners.

In October, a private family funeral was held at an empty MCG to celebrate the life of Australia cricket legend Dean Jones.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Cricket Dean Jones
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
australia, cricket, dean jones, dean jones tribute, dean jones wife, dean jones family, cricket australia, australia vs india 2nd test 2020-21,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq
Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq
PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced
PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced
New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series
New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series
Shahid Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 League
Shahid Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 League
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win
Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.