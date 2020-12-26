Dean Jones remembered during second Australia-India Test

A riveting tribute was paid to former Australia cricketer Dean Jones during the opening day of the second Australia-India Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Jones, the father of two, who played regularly for Victoria and Australia at the MCG, passed away on September 24 in Mumbai.

During the tea break of the opening day’s play, Jones’ wife Jane accompanied with daughters Augusta and Phoebe along with cricketing legend Allan Border placed the late great cricketer’s cap, sunglasses and bat on the stumps.

Dean Jones' wife and daughters paid tribute to the Australia legend at his beloved MCG today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LkA9Yl66Fn — ICC (@ICC) December 26, 2020

Several Australia players took the field with Zinc on their lips and cheeks as symbolic to the former cricketer along with several fans which held banners.

In October, a private family funeral was held at an empty MCG to celebrate the life of Australia cricket legend Dean Jones.