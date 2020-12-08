Danish Kaneria wants PCB to include him in rehabilitation program

Former spinner Danish Kaneria has sought legal action against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for inclusion in its rehabilitation program.

The 39-year-old filed a petition in the Sindh High Court. In his plea, Kaneria stated that the sport means everything to him and he has no other means of earning.

The former Essex player mentioned that he was being overlooked from the project whereas other corrupt players were accepted by the board.

Kaneria hoped that the PCB allows him to play domestic and international cricket again.

He was handed a life ban by the England and Wales Cricket Board over his involvement in the spot fixing saga in 2012. His appeal was rejected in 2014.

The right-hander went on to accept his offence in 2018.

The spinner sent a letter to the PCB in 2020, asking the governing board to life the ban and allow him to play domestic matches.

Through my legal team, i appealed @TheRealPCB to remove my life ban. pic.twitter.com/Ho1zhHMb4i — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) June 14, 2020

PCB, while rejecting the spinner’s request, stated that it does not accommodate players who have been served life bans.