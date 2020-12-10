Dambulla Viiking, Kandy Tuskers register wins in LPL 2020

The Dambulla Viiking and Kandy Tuskers registered victories in their respective Lanka Premier League 2020 fixtures in Hambantota on Wednesday.

The Viikings secured a four-wicket victory over the Galle Gladiators.

The Gladiators, being asked to bat first, managed 168-7. Danushka Gunathilaka was the top scorer with 46 from 31 balls with eight boundaries to his name while Shehan Jayasuriya and Bhanuka Rajapaksa chipped in with their respective knocks of 39 and 31.

Kasun Rajitha, Ramesh Mendis and Dasun Shanaka took two wickets each for the Dambulla side.

The Viikings were anchored to a last-ball victory by Samiullah Shinwari. He struck an unbeaten 20-ball 46 after hitting six boundaries and two sixes while Angelo Parera hit four fours and a maximum on his way to a 31-ball 45.

Dhananjaya Lakshan took two wickets for the Galle side.

Earlier, the Kandy Tuskers registered a six-wicket win over the Jaffna Stallions.

The Stallions, electing to bat, were dismissed for 150 in their 20 overs on the back of a half-century by veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik. He struck 59 from 44 balls with five boundaries and a six to his name.

Nuwan Pradeep returned was the pick of the bowlers with his figures of 3-36.

Kandy completed the run chase in 19.1 overs as Asela Gunaratne scored 37-ball 52 with five fours and a maximum to his name. Opening batsman Kusal Parera hit four boundaries on his way to a 36-ball 42.

Wanindu Hasaranga returned with figures of 2-23.