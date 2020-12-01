Covid-19 testing of Pakistan cricketers in New Zealand continues

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health have confirmed that 42 members of the touring Pakistan squad have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The health ministry, in a statement, said that the members were tested for the pathogen on Tuesday.

“Day 6 swabs were taken yesterday from the 46 members of the Pakistan cricket squad in Christchurch who to date have returned negative test results for COVID-19,” the statement read. “Of those, 42 have subsequently returned a further negative test result. Three are under investigation to determine whether they are historical cases, and one test result is pending.”

The ministry also said that the side has been prohibited to train until the Canterbury DHB medical officer determines they are satisfied the training activities are unlikely to transmit the disease.

At least seven Pakistan cricketers were earlier tested positive for the disease following their arrival in Christchurch.

Babar Azam’s side are due to play three T20Is and two Tests against the hosts next month.