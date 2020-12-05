Saturday, December 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Colombo Kings triumph over Jaffna Stallions in LPL 2020

Angelo Mathews' side register six-wicket victory in Hambantota

Posted: Dec 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Colombo Kings triumph over Jaffna Stallions in LPL 2020

Photo Courtesy: Sri Lanka Cricket

Colombo Kings registered a six-wicket win over Jaffna Stallions in their Lanka Premier League 2020 fixture in Hambantota on Saturday.

Stallions, being asked to bat first, were restricted to 148-9 in their 20 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga top scored with 41 from 23 balls with seven boundaries and a maximum his name.

Opener Avishka Fernando and Minod Bhanuka chipped in with their knocks of 26 and 21 off 23 and 24 balls respectively.

Afghanistan’s young leg-spinner Qais Ahmed returned with figures of 3-24 for Angelo Mathews’ side.

In reply, an unbeaten half-century by opener Dinesh Chandimal anchored the side to victory with four balls to spare. His 51-ball 68 included seven fours and two sixes.

Andrew Russell made 32 off 20 balls which included two boundaries and three maximums whereas Mathews made 24-ball 22.

Hasaranga returned with figures of 2-23 for the Jaffna side.

Colombo Kings Cricket Jaffna Stallions LPL 2020 Sri Lanka
 
