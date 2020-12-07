Monday, December 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1442
CM Balochistan requests Sarfaraz to interact with locals in Quetta

Jam Kamal believes such steps are necessary

CM Balochistan requests Sarfaraz to interact with locals in Quetta

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Super League/YouTube

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has requested Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to interact with the people of the provincial capital.

The Karachi-born wicketkeeper led the Gladiators to their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in 2019 with a win over Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium.

The side also finished as the runners up in the 2016 and 2017 editions of the 20-over tournament.

Kamal, while talking to Samaa TV, revealed that he has expressed his desire to Sarfaraz to interact with the locals.

“Sarfaraz has been given the opportunity to serve Pakistan and the Quetta side,” he said. “I request him to come here and interact with the people here. He can just organise a couple of practice sessions or local matches.”

He added that these steps will make the people of Quetta realise that they are also connected to the side which is named after their city.

