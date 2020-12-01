Tuesday, December 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Challengers win National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2020

Muneeba Ali's side register seven-run triumph over Dynamites in final

Posted: Dec 1, 2020
Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Challengers clinched the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2020 after registering a seven-run win over the Dynamites in the final on Tuesday.

Muneeba Ali’s side, being sent to bat first, managed to register 133-7 as Kainat Hafeez made 27-ball 31 on the back of three boundaries and a six.

Fatima Sana hit a four and a six on her way to an unbeaten 24 which came off 22 balls.

Subhana Tariq returned with figures of 3-37 in four overs.

In reply, Dynamites fell seven runs short of the target as they were restricted to 126-6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Nahida Khan scored 39 off 37 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes while Kainta Imtiaz scored an unbeaten 29-ball 32 with two boundaries to her name.

Syeda Aroob Shah was the pick of the bowlers for the Challengers as she returned with figures of 2-21 in four overs.

