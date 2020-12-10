Central Punjab triumph over Northern in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21

Central Punjab registered a six-wicket win against Northern on day three of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 round seven fixture in Karachi on Thursday.

The defending champions sent Northern, who started day three on their overnight score of 77-2, packing for 156 runs in their second innings as Ahmed Safi Abdullah returned with figures of 4-46.

The side chased the 166-run target in the final session of the penultimate day’s play at the loss of four wickets. Mohammad Saad top-scored with an unbeaten half-century which included seven boundaries. He put on a 50-run partnership with Qasim Akram.

Northern captain and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali returned with figures of 4-69 to finish with 11-153. It was the fifth time that he picked up 10 wickets in his first-class cricket career.

KP in driving seat against Sindh

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were in the driving seat against Sindh, thanks to a brilliant 150 by Kamran Ghulam at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex.

The 25-year-old made 166 with the help of 19 boundaries to anchor the side to 414 all-out after starting the proceedings at 260-4. Kamran added another 42 runs to his overnight score 124 not-out and put on a 129-run partnership with Rehan Afridi, who chipped in with 87 with the help of eight fours and three sixes.

Mir Hamza and Tabish Khan took three wickets each for Sindh.

The hosts slumped to 120-5 when umpires called it a day. They require another 65 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Opener Sharjeel Khan hit four boundaries and three maximums on his way to 51 while Saud Shakeel was not out on 50. The latter’s innings included six fours.

In the balance

The fixture between Southern Punjab and Balochistan is evenly poised at the National Stadium.

The Punjab side resumed their innings on its overnight score of 149-2 with Imran Rafiq and Saif Badar at the crease.

They were dismissed for 312 in the second innings as Rafiq top-scored with 97 with seven boundaries and a six to his name whereas Badar hit two boundaries on his way to 53. Mohammad Umar made 59 with the help of five boundaries.

Jalat Khan returned with figures of 5-76 for Balochistan.

Imran Farhat’s side, chasing a 405-run target, were 112-2 when stumps were drawn with the captain and Akbar-ur-Rehman at the crease. They need another 293 runs for victory.

Farhat and Rehman were unbeaten at 63 and 29, respectively. Aamer Yamin picked up both wickets for Southern Punjab on the day.