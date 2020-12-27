Sunday, December 27, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Brisbane Heat triumph over Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 2020-21

Hosts register four-wicket win at Gabba on Sunday

Posted: Dec 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Brisbane Heat triumph over Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 2020-21

Photo Courtesy: HeatBBL/Twitter

Hosts Brisbane Heat registered a four-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes in their Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture at the Gabba on Sunday.

Hurricanes, being sent to bat first, managed 148-7 on the board with opening batsman D’Arcy Short hitting four boundaries on his way to 20-ball 27.

James Faulkner hit an unbeaten 26 from 18 ball with a boundary and a maximum to his name whereas Tim David’s run-a-ball 21 included two fours.

For Heat, Lewis Gregory was the pick of the bowers with figures of 3-22 in four overs.

In reply, hosts completed the run chase in 17.2 overs thanks to a 73-run opening partnership by Sam Heazlett and Max Bryant.

Heazlett was the standout performer with the bat as he struck 48 from 27 balls with a boundary and five sixes whereas Bryant’s 19-ball 31 came with the help of three fours and a six to his name.

James Bazley also chipped in with 31 from 19 balls with the help of two fours and three maximums.

Short was the pick of Hobart bowlers with his standout figures of 3-18 in four overs.

Australia Big Bash League Cricket
 
